Toddler critically injured after being struck by car in Walton County

MONROE, Ga. — A three-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a car on Saturday in Walton County.

The Monroe Police Department said the child was struck by the car at around 9:30 p.m.

The child was first taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital before being life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A man was arrested as a result of this incident, police said.

Authorities, including the Georgia State Patrol, are continuing to look into the circumstances leading to this accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Monroe County Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New report says student meals at American schools are getting overpriced from junk fees

©2024 Cox Media Group