Deputies investigate shooting at Newton County bar and grill

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.

NCSO said the Porterdale Police Department requested that they investigate a shooting at Porterdale Bar and Grill.

The shooting happened between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Porterdale police posted on Facebook around 10 p.m. urging people to use caution while in the area.

Porterdale Police Department and Newton County, GA Sheriff's Office are working an active investigation at 52 South Broad #100. Please use caution ⚠️ in the area. Posted by City of Porterdale Police Department on Saturday, July 27, 2024

At this time, details are limited.

There are no details on injuries.

Deputies have not provided details on what led to the shooting.

NCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Porterdale PD for additional information and we are waiting hear back.

