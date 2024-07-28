More than 100 people displaced by massive apartment fire on Howell Mill Road

ATLANTA — More than 100 people were displaced by a massive fire at an apartment on Howell Mill Road on Saturday.

News Drone 2 flew around the scene as a large, black cloud of smoke was seen coming from the top of the Bell Collier Village on Howell Mill Road.

Luckily, everyone made it out safely, according to fire officials.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin is speaking to impacted residents

The American Red Cross told Channel 2 Action News that it would be helping more than 100 people on Sunday.

Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that everyone made it out of the fire safely.

A resident told Griffin it would be at least 48 hours until people could go and check

On Sunday morning, firefighters were seen in the area putting out hot spots.

Some residents were forced to sleep in their cars on Saturday night.

The American Red Cross said its Disaster Action Team volunteers would meet with families on Sunday to assess their emergency needs and help them with recovery planning.

