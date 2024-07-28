Man using cell phone stabbed during ‘unprovoked attack’ outside Atlanta shopping plaza

ATLANTA — A 69-year-old man is recovering after Atlanta police said he was attacked by a stranger early Sunday morning.
Around 2:10 a.m., APD was called to 3030 Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta regarding a person stabbed. The address lists several businesses including restaurants and clothing stores.
When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.
According to Atlanta investigators, the victim was sitting outside using his cell phone, when he was approached by a man and stabbed in an unprovoked assault.
The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Police did not say if a suspect was in custody. The victim’s identity was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
