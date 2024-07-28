Man dies after being hit by 23-year-old alleged DUI driver along Cherokee County road

CANTON, Ga. — A 58-year-old man is dead following a crash in Canton involving a suspected drunk driver, police said.

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Canton police responded to the area of 1100 Reinhardt College Parkway of a person hit by a vehicle near the eastbound lanes.

When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Buchanan, 58, of Canton, lying on the eastbound roadway. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in serious condition.

Canton investigators and Cherokee County deputies found the vehicle involved in the crash, along with the suspect, McKinley Hunter, 23, at his home in Canton.

Hunter was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on charges of distracted driving and hit and run.

On Friday, police announced that Buchanan died from his injuries on Thursday.

Hunter now faces additional charges including homicide by vehicle (first degree), DUI, and open container.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883 or contact Cpl. Matthew Naliwajka directly via email.

