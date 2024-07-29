Dive teams searching for man who disappeared while swimming in GA river

BIBB COUNNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are looking into a possible drowning that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw a 26-year-old man swimming in the Ocmulgee River on Sunday when he went under water and did not return.

Someone called 911 and emergency responders began searching for the man, but were unable to find him.

At around 7:30 p.m., dive teams stopped their search, although they will continue the search on Monday morning.

In addition to Bibb deputies, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, and members of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources all responded to this possible drowning.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

