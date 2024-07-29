Residents frustrated, unable to get their cars or belongings after apartment fire at Bell Collier

ATLANTA — Over 100 residents of the Bell Collier Village apartments are without a home after a large fire on the roof caused floors to collapse and the building to burn.

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department was called out to the fire on Howell Mill Road.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings was live from the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Sunday where residents are frustrated because they are not able to get their things.

“People did sleep in their cars, people slept out here, people have nowhere to go,” said Snapper Freeman, fire victim.

Freeman sent Channel 2 Action News photos of his apartment.

Nearly 24 hours after firefighters evacuated over 250 units, they were still rescuing animals, and residents were stuck outside, unable to get their belongings.

They can’t even get their cars and many are parked in the parking garage on the bottom floor of the building. That’s where most of the damage is and there are major safety concerns.

“Everything is gone...you can’t go back into the building...all my stuff is on the balcony, everything is gone, I can’t do anything it’s all gone…” said Freeman.

Freeman forwarded Jennings an email from the apartment complex that was sent out Sunday morning.

It said Monday could be the earliest before they know whether it’s safe for people to get inside and get their things.

However, just after midnight on Monday, Jennings received an update from a resident saying, ”it could be weeks before people get to their cars.”

“People need medicine they need insulin...EpiPens...they can’t go in. How are people walking in the apartment complex? How are people walking in taking in a door and people can’t get medicine?” asked Freeman.

The Red Cross confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the disaster action team opened a shelter for residents who need it.

“They’re saying go talk to the Red Cross, go to the homeless shelter...luxury apartments and they want you to go to a homeless shelter? No hotel vouchers, no nothing,” said Freeman.

“Housing for the next number of days or weeks I’ve got to figure that out,” he said.

John Nussear said he’s staying at a friend’s place for now, but he hopes he can get back inside to get his medication and other essential items soon.

He said he is thankful for the work that Atlanta firefighters did to protect residents and their pets.

“Firefighters also saved a Pitbull over here they risked their lives to save that animal,” said Nussear.

On Sunday, a Bell Partners spokesperson released the following statement:

“On Saturday, a fire broke out at Bell Collier Village apartment community. All residents in the community’s 256 apartment homes were evacuated and thankfully no injuries have been reported. We are immensely grateful for the quick response of the Atlanta Fire Department and law enforcement agencies. We are working closely with them as we evaluate the structural safety and stabilization of the building. We will provide additional updates as they become available.”

