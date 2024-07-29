Widespread showers and storms to start the week

The wet weather pattern will continue in north Georgia on Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says to expect widespread showers on Monday with downpours possible in some areas.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Here is what you need to know for Monday:
- Highs in the low 80s on Monday
- Isolated strong and severe storms possible
- Flooding will also be a possibility
- Extreme heat building by mid to late week
- Heat Index values to reach triple digits later this week
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2024 Cox Media Group