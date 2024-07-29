Weather

Widespread showers and storms to start the week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
The wet weather pattern will continue in north Georgia on Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says to expect widespread showers on Monday with downpours possible in some areas.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

  • Highs in the low 80s on Monday
  • Isolated strong and severe storms possible
  • Flooding will also be a possibility
  • Extreme heat building by mid to late week
  • Heat Index values to reach triple digits later this week

