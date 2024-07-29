Back 2 School: Newton County offering free breakfast, lunch for all students

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County Schools kicks off the week of back to school for students across north Georgia.

The excitement and stress for the first of day can be a lot to deal with. But meals will be one less thing to worry about for Newton County families.

The school district announced that all schools will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision for free meals. All students can get free breakfast and lunch with no applications required.

The meals are part of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The district had the program in place at 17 of its 23 schools the past two years. But now it’s expanding to include all the schools within the district.

“Families not having to be concerned about providing quality meals to their children during the school week allows them to focus more on supporting their children in other ways to excel in learning,” said Newton County Schools Director of Nutrition Abdul Lindsay. “Additionally, we hope that we will continue to earn the daily patronage of all our stakeholders as it relates to our proud food and nutrition services regardless of their ability to pay.”

The district says families can still add funs for second meals and a la carte items on their student accounts here.

