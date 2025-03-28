Principal identifies student killed in deadly after-school shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The principal for DeKalb Alternative School identified the middle school student who was killed in a shooting from an after-school fight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Principal Terrence Harvey said in a letter to families Friday that Derron Woody, a former student at the school, had died.

“The entire DeKalb Alternative School family extends our heartfelt sympathy to Derron’s family, friends and relatives,” Harvey wrote.

He said a crisis intervention team was at the school Friday to hold grief counseling sessions.

Police were called out to the 4800 block of Glenwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers got there, they found a boy with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Thursday another middle schooler was taken into custody for questioning, but so far, no charges have been filed against anyone.

Detectives are working to determine what the fight was over and how it escalated into gunfire.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call DeKalb police, or you can send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group