Woman charged for making a false 911 call before rapper Young Scooter’s death, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a woman accused of making a false 911 call connected to the death of rapper Young Scooter.

The rapper, whose real name is Kenneth Bailey, died on Friday after he cut his leg on a piece of fence running from officers.

On Tuesday, police took Demetria Spence into custody and charged her with “transmitting false public alarm.”

Police said Spence was the 911 caller who reported shots being fired and a woman being dragged into a home on William Nye Drive.

Two men ran from that house when police arrived to check on the 911 call. One of the men, identified as Bailey, cut his leg on a piece of fence and died at the hospital.

Officers said they never found a woman who was dragged or that any shots had been fired. They released the 911 calls on Monday hoping to identify the caller and identified her as Spence on Tuesday.

Spence is now in the Fulton County Jail. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office meanwhile has ruled Bailey’s death as an accident.

