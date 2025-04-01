Georgia State Patrol trooper’s 5-year-old daughter dies after unexpected illness

GEORGIA — A law enforcement community is coming together after a Georgia trooper experienced an unimaginable tragedy - the sudden loss of his 5-year-old daughter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Sgt. Royce Zah’s daughter, Navi, passed away.

According to the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia, Navi had an unexpected medical illness that progressed.

On March 28, she died at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta surrounded by family, according to the organization.

TRENDING STORIES:

Now, Zah and his wife Brittany are facing a loss no parent should have to endure.

“Sgt. Zah is a respected member of the Patrol and a 13-year veteran. His family has always stood as a pillar of strength and service to others,” said the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia.

The organization and the Police Benevolent Foundation have begun a donation fund, where 100% of the proceeds to will to Zah and his wife to help ease the burden of funeral expenses and any unforeseen costs.

If you would like to donate, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group