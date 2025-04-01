Delivery driver pulled over for tail light. Police found 50 stolen packages in her car

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police have charged a delivery driver after officers say they found dozens of stolen packages in her car in Cobb County

Kennesaw police arrested Lashawn Crumble, 32, on Friday.

It started when officers pulled Crumble over on Bells Ferry Road because a tail light wasn’t working. When they approached her car, they could smell marijuana and searched the car.

That’s when they found nearly 50 packages inside it.

Police told WSB Radio that Crumble works as a contracted driver for the OnTrac delivery service, who is cooperating with the investigation. Officers are working to get the victims back their packages.

Records show that Crumble is being held at the Cobb County jail with no bond.

