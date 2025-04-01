EF-1 tornado touched down in Henry County on Monday. Here’s the path it took

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — At least one tornado has been confirmed from Monday’s line of severe storms.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Henry County just after 1 p.m. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the tornado warning live on Channel 2.

The EF-1 tornado traveled 6.55 miles over eight minutes and had a width of 100 yards with maximum winds of 85 to 90 mph, according to preliminary survey data.

The tornado touched down at 1:08 p.m. near Interstate 75 and Jodeco Road and moved east across I-75 before knocking a tree down on a home at Highland Drive and Meadowbrook Drive.

The tornado went through the Eagles Landing neighborhood and crossed Hwy 42. The survey report found that the tornado reached its peak intensity as it crossed Brannan Road.

The storm weakened to an EF-0 as it crossed Hwy 155 and lifted at 1:16 p.m.

Additional surveys are expected Tuesday.

