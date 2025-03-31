Trees knocked down, homes damaged by storms through Georgia

Storm damage reports are coming in Monday from across metro Atlanta and other parts of Georgia.

Georgia Power said around 4 p.m. that more than 16,000 customers were without power, and Georgia EMC reported more than 12,000 without power, including 3,300 in metro Atlanta.

Trees and powerlines are down in Carroll County. Cypress Circle was one of about a dozen areas in that county that crews were working to clean up.

The storms also sent a tree crashing onto a house and a car, taking down powerlines along with it, in Cobb County. Acworth City Power crews responded to Rockdale Road to make repairs.

“Heard a huge snap, the giant tree fell across the street, smacked the neighbor’s house, all the while, I was literally driving under the power cords when they started to bungee up and down,” a neighbor said.

Standing water caused road hazards around Cobb, including along I-75 and I-285.

Further south, a viewer from Lamar County showed a massive tree more than 100 years old that crashed down on their farm.

