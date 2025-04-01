Puppy sole survivor after siblings found dead inside cooler in southeast GA

BAXLEY, Ga. — An animal rescue is left picking up the pieces after multiple puppies were found lifeless over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last weekend, the Savannah’s Renegade Paws Rescue said four puppies were found dead in a cooler in Baxley, Ga.

One small puppy, the sole survivor, stayed near her siblings’ lifeless bodies, the organization said.

“Animal welfare in Georgia is beyond crisis level. Nobody is coming to save these animals. No massive agencies, no huge welfare groups,” the organization said.

According to Renegade, there were several other dead dogs dumped near the puppies.

No details were shared about a suspect or about whether charges were being filed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The rescue group is asking the community to step in to help.

“These puppies need fosters and they will need medical vetting. This is the second time we’ve begged for help this week and we are truly sorry we have to share such devastation but these dogs deserve to live and we need help,” the organization said.

Renegade named the sole survivor Cecilia.

“We promise to give you the best life, in honor of your brothers and sisters. You will live on in their honor,” the organization said.

If you would like to foster or donate, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group