Body of last Ft. Stewart soldier who vanished during training exercise in Lithuania recovered

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The body of the fourth and final soldier from Fort Stewart in Georgia has been recovered.

The soldiers went missing on March 25 in their M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle while conducting a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle in the town of Pabradė, Lithuania.

A search discovered the vehicle submerged in a swamp on March 26, and several agencies assisted in the days-long effort to remove it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials confirmed on Monday that three of the four soldiers had been recovered.

“First and foremost, we offer condolences to the loved ones of our Soldiers,” said Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. “I can’t say enough about the support our Lithuanian Allies have provided us. We have leaned on them, and they, alongside our Polish and Estonian Allies - and our own Sailors, Airmen and experts from the Corps of Engineers - have enabled us to find and bring home our Soldiers. This is a tragic event, but it reinforces what it means to have Allies and friends.”

The soldiers have not been publicly identified, pending notification of their families.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group