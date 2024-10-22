At least 1 dead after E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders in 10 states

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning the public about an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s hamburgers.

The CDC says there are 49 cases connected to the outbreak across 10 states and at least one person has died.

They say all of the patients reported having eaten at McDonald’s before getting sick and most ate a Quarter Pounder hamburger. The CDC is working to determine which ingredient was contaminated.

McDonald’s North America Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Piña released a statement saying it is believed that the outbreak came from slivered onions.

“As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area,” Piña’s statement read.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“McDonald’s has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won’t be available for sale in some states,” the CDC wrote in its food safety alert.

Colorado has the highest number of cases with 26 people falling ill.

Other states where cases have been reported include Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Infections were reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

E. coli bacteria are harbored in the guts of animals and found in the environment. Infections can cause severe illness, including fever, stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea.

People who develop symptoms of E. coli poisoning should seek health care immediately and tell the provider what they ate.

McDonald’s shares dropped 9% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the CDC’s announcement.

Here’s is McDonald’s full statement:

Across the McDonald’s System, serving customers safely in every single restaurant, each and every day, is our top priority and something we’ll never compromise on. It is why we are taking swift and decisive action following an E. Coli outbreak in certain states. The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers. As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area. Out of an abundance of caution, we are also temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted area, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. We take food safety extremely seriously and it’s the right thing to do. Impacted restaurants are receiving a stock recovery notice today and should reach out to their field supply chain manager or distribution center with any questions. We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks (timing will vary by local market). In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products (including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger) are unaffected and available. We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group