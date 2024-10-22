Man allegedly robbed Gwinnett gas station clerk at gunpoint

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connected to an armed robbery.

According to officials, it happened on Oct. 15, just before 9 p.m. at a gas station within the city of Lawrenceville.

Police said, Terrell Laron Hoggro walked inside the business and pulled out a gun. Hoggro then demanded money and forced the store clerk into a bathroom at gunpoint before he ran away, the LPD said.

Hoggro is now wanted by Lawrenceville police on the following charges:

Armed robbery

Kidnapping

Aggravated assault

Weapons charges

Police said Hoggro is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Hoggro’s whereabouts can call Det. Osterberg at 770-670-5147 or via email. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or submitting a tip online.

