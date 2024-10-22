Sapelo Island dock collapse: Student reunites with 80-year-old woman she held onto in the water

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A survivor of Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse reunited with one of her rescuers.

Bertha McKnight, 80, and college student Catherine Sneed were both on the dock when the gangway suddenly gave out. The collapse sent 20 people into the water, including McKnight. Seven people died.

“I ran towards the edge of the dock, I got on my stomach and I reached my hands out and Ms. Bertha grabbed me,” Sneed told ABC News.

Seven people died in the collapse. McKnight remains in the intensive care unit for her injuries. On Monday, she got a special visit from the woman who saved her.

McKnight’s son told ABC News that his mother is traumatized by what happened and she will remain in the hospital.

“She has muscle damage in both her legs and her back. She also has damaged lungs,” Terry Carter said.

As for Sneed, McKnight made her a promise to attend her college graduation.

