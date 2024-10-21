Georgia dock gangway collapse: What we know about the victims so far

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A day of celebration ended in tragedy after officials say a “catastrophic failure” led to a dock gangway collapsing on a small Georgia island.

The collapse happened after the Cultural Fest celebration on Sapelo Island in honor of Gullah Geechee culture. Officials said up to 40 people were on the dock gangway to board a ferry back to the mainland when it gave out.

The collapse sent at least 20 people plunging into the water, killing seven and critically injuring others. Georgia officials said three victims remained hospitalized as of Sunday morning.

ABC News confirmed the names of the seven victims who died with the coroner’s office:

Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75, Jacksonville

Cynthia Gibbs, 74, Jacksonville

Charles L. Houston, 77, Darien, Georgia

William Johnson, Jr., 73, Atlanta

Carlotta McIntosh, 92, Jacksonville

Isaiah Thomas, 79, Jacksonville

Queen Welch, 76, Atlanta

Here’s what we know so far about the victims.

Carlotta McIntosh, 92

Carlotta McIntosh

Carlotta McIntosh was a retired school teacher who lived in Jacksonville. Her granddaughter spoke to Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin about the full life her grandmother lived.

“I wanted people to know she’s vibrant, 92-year-old woman. She was independent. She lived by herself. She got tens of thousands of people registered to vote. She was very active in her community,” Atiyya Hassan said.

Charles L. Houston, 77

Dr. Charles Houston Photo: The Georgia Department of Public Safety

This photo shows Charles L. Houston, who was identified as one of the seven people fatally injured after a dock collapsed in Georgia.

Houston served as a chaplain for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

“Dr. Houston served our agency faithfully since 1997, offering unwavering support during critical times and providing guidance to our Trooper and MCCD Schools’ cadets. A retired Methodist minister, he devoted his life to serving others across Georgia, particularly within the law enforcement community, and showing compassion to everyone he encountered,” DPS posted in a statement.

The department said he is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their two children.

