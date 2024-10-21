Retired school teacher killed in GA dock gangway collapse ‘lived very full life’

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. — A day trip to Sapelo Island to celebrate Cultural Day and Gullah Geechee heritage took a tragic turn Saturday when a dock gangway collapsed and killed seven people.

Among the victims was Carlotta McIntosh from Jacksonville, Florida.

“I don’t think the shock has worn down yet,” granddaughter Atiyya Hassan said. “But my grandmother was 92 years old. She lived a very full life.”

Hassan, who lives in Atlanta, spoke to Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin on Sunday. Her family wanted to put a face on the tragic story and at the same time let everyone know their matriarch had a passion for celebrating life.

Hassan said the retired school teacher never slowed down.

“I wanted people to know she’s vibrant, 92-year-old woman. She was independent. She lived by herself. She got tens of thousands of people registered to vote. She was very active in her community,” she said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said upwards of 40 people were on the gangway that was just installed in 2021. At least 20 people fell into the water after the “catastrophic failure.”

Hassan said she is thankful others did make it out of the water alive. Her family is trying to find peace in the tragedy.

“She was there to celebrate our ancestors. It’s full circle. It was shocking how it happened but a little poetic as well.”

The Georgia DNR and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into what caused the collapse.

