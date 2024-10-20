SEC fines Univ. of Texas after fans delay UGA football game with bottles thrown on field

AUSTIN, TX — College football’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced they will fine the University of Texas after the interruption of their game against the University of Georgia Saturday night due to fans throwing debris on to the field.

After a call made by referees that many Texas fans didn’t like, hundreds of plastic bottles were thrown from the stands on to the field.

“The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The SEC is assigned responsibility by its membership to enforce its sportsmanship and game management policies and these actions are consistent with that oversight responsibility, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”

The University of Texas will be fined $250,000.

The SEC requires the university to use all available resources to identify the people who threw objects onto the field and then prohibit them from attending Texas Athletics events for the remainder of the 2024-25 academic and athletic year.

The university will review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies.

After it completes the review, the university will provide a report to the SEC to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents.

The SEC is not suspending alcohol sales privileges for the University of Texas at this time, but they reserve the right to do so if the requirements detailed are not met.

