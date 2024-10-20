Driver caught speeding at 154 MPH on I-575

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A driver with a serious case of lead foot was caught going over 150 mph on Interstate 575.

The driver was traveling southbound on I-575 near Sixes Road last Wednesday night.

According to the officer’s radar, the driver was clocked at 154 mph on the interstate. “Speeding is dangerous. It endangers lives. Slow down, obey the speed limit, and keep the roads safe,” the Holly Springs Department said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) raised the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph from Canton north to the Cherokee-Pickens county line after a speed study conducted in 2019.

Georgia’s “Super Speeder Law” adds on $200 in state fees for any driver convicted of speeding at 75 MPH or higher on any two-lane roads or 85 MPH or higher on multiple-lane roads anywhere in the state.

Holly Springs police did release the driver’s age or identity.

