Metro Atlanta teen identified as victim in homecoming shooting on Albany State University’s campus

ALBANY, Ga. — A search is underway for the shooter who killed a metro Atlanta teen and injured several others during Albany State University’s homecoming weekend.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has reported no immediate arrests after a weekend shooting that left one dead and another six injured. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in a crowded area near a campus concert, the GBI said.

The victim was identified as De’Marion Tashawn Daniels,19, of Newnan. The GBI said Daniels was not an Albany State University student.

The other five victims included:

A 13-year-old girl, of Albany, who suffered a gunshot wound;

A 17-year-old girl, a local high school student, suffered a gunshot wound;

A 16-year-old girl, a local high school student, suffered a gunshot wound;

A 20-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet;

A 19-year-old girl was injured while trying to run away.

The injured victims were immediately treated at a triage site on campus before being transported to a hospital for further care. The campus was placed on lockdown following the shooting, and a search was conducted for the suspect(s).

No arrests have been made at this time.

Early Sunday morning, ASU Interim President Dr. Lawrence M. Drake II released the following statement regarding the shooting:

Dear Ramily,

The Albany State University family is deeply saddened to learn of an incident that took place on campus at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024. As always, the safety and security of our ASU students, faculty and staff are the number one priority of this institution.

We have been informed that six individuals have sustained injuries. Sadly, one has been reported deceased. The GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by state and local agencies. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our campus community. Counseling and other resources are available to students during this time. We are encouraging our students to make use of these resources as needed.

Respectfully,

Lawrence M. Drake II, Ph.D Interim President

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Albany State University Police Department at 229-430-4711 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477, online, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

