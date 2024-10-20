1 dead, 6 others inured in homecoming weekend shooting on Albany State University’s campus

ALBANY, Ga. — One person is dead and another six are injured after someone opened fire during Albany State University’s homecoming weekend.

WALB-TV is reporting that it happened on the university’s east campus.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said they do not have a motive behind the shooting and a suspect or suspects have not been identified at this point.

According to the TV station, the shots appeared to have been fired near the student union on campus.

Some victims inside the student union were being treated by EMS.

WALB-TV said agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are at the scene and the police department is expected to hold a news conference overnight with updates.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group