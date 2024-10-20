VIDEO: Woman, dog rescued after being stranded on rocks in middle of Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A woman and her dog were saved after they became stranded on rocks in the middle of the Chattahoochee River. The rescue was all caught on camera.

The Columbus Police Department said it happened recently, after rising levels trapped them.

The department’s Drone Unit quickly deployed to monitor the situation. The unit kept a close eye on them, while the fire department made their way to the rescue.

Video shows the moment, a rescue crew rushed in on a raft to help the woman and dog trapped in the middle of the river on rocks.

The woman and her dog were safely brought back to shore.

Officials remind citizens to always prioritize safety when in or near the water.

“Rising river levels can happen quickly, so be sure to wear a flotation device and take precautions,” the Columbus police department said.

The woman’s identity was not released. Authorities did not say how long the woman and her dog were stranded.

