‘To be a part of history’: Voters flock to see VP Kamala Harris at DeKalb church

STONECREST, Ga. — In the predawn darkness, traffic streamed into the parking lot of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest. Then, in the glow of a chilly fall sunrise, people stood in line.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kim Stevens of Lithonia came with a group of friends.

“First of all, I’m gonna praise the Lord anyway on Sundays, so it’s another Sunday morning,” she said. “And then, to be a part of history.”

It is, of course, historic. If elected, Vice President Kamala Harris would be the nation’s first female president. “First female, first black female. She represents a lot of what I represent, so I had to be here,” she said.

Marcus Griffin of Conyers also had to be here. Despite a nail-bitingly close race, he’s confident the momentum behind Vice President Harris will propel here to victory. Now, he wanted to be in the same room as Harris and hear her speak on the issues.

“Just speak to America in general, just like she always does,” he said. “And speak to people like me – middle class and insisting the economy be better.”

TRENDING STORIES:

His friend, Gayle Cason, joined him in line.

To look at all the people here, she’s encouraged.

“This is amazing, so amazing,” she said. “And it’s just, it brings tears to your eyes to see how many people come out to support her, to believe in her, and give her the energy she needs to make this thing happen.”

Angelique Elliott, of Snellville, said she’s ready, as Harris phrased it at an Atlanta rally Saturday night, to ‘turn the page’ on Donald Trump.

“We want to go forward in life,” she said. “We don’t want to go back. I think everyone just wants America to be a better place to live for everyone.”

From Stonecrest, Harris headed to Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, where Stevie Wonder greeted her and performed. She’s back in Georgia on Thursday to campaign with former President Barack Obama.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group