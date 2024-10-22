Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries charged with sex trafficking

The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Mike Jeffries was arrested along with two associates, CNN reported.

There were more than a dozen counts filed against Jefferies and the others that claim between December 2008 and March 2015 the trio would recruit men who wanted to be models but would have sex-themed parties where the models were allegedly given drugs and alcohol to perform various sex acts.

The charges include not only sex trafficking but also interstate prostitution, The Associated Press reported.

The three people were arrested Tuesday morning, CNN reported.

In addition to Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith and a third man, called by the BBC an alleged middle-man, were arrested.

Attorneys representing Jeffries and Smith “vehemently denied” the allegations, the BBC reported.

Jeffries left Abercrombie & Fitch in 2014, the AP reported.

This is not the first time Jeffries has faced sex allegations. The AP reported that there were allegations in civil lawsuits from people who claimed he had promised them modeling jobs but then persuaded them into sex.

Similar allegations were reported by the BBC which spawned an independent investigation by Abercrombie & Fitch, conducted by an outside law firm, to look into the allegations.

The BBC said that more than a dozen men were at events they said were staged by Jeffries and Smith. The events were held at Jeffries’ home and hotels across the globe.

Brad Edwards who represented some of the alleged victims called Tuesday’s arrests, “a huge first step towards obtaining justice for the many victims who were exploited and abused through this sex-trafficking scheme that operated for many years under the legitimate cover Abercrombie provided,” the BBC reported.









©2024 Cox Media Group