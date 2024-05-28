Mom says local Applebee’s discriminated against her 2-year-old after potty training accident

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta mother said a popular restaurant chain discriminated against her and her two-year-old child, who is currently potty training.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to Tabitha Linley, who said no one wanted to serve her the toddler at a Cartersville Applebees because the child had an accident the last time they ate there.

Linley said she cleaned up after the toddler after the accident and finished their meal. The problem didn’t start until the next time they visited.

Linley said she’s contacted the restaurant’s corporate offices, but gotten no response.

We’re working to get the restaurant’s side of the story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

