Several injured after SUV plows through Gwinnett County Burger King

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Lawrenceville police say several people were injured when an SUV plowed through a Burger King Tuesday.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, but it appeared to leave major damage to the building.

Several people inside suffered from minor injuries. The SUV’s driver was taken to the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GDOT cameras show numerous firetrucks and emergency workers at the restaurant on Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville. Several construction workers appear to be at the scene as well.

NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather more information.

The restaurant is closed until further notice.

The driver will be charged with reckless driving and other traffic-related charges. That person’s identity and condition have not been released.

We’re working to learn more, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

‘Missed tremendously:’ Family and friends pack service for 14-year-old killed in Bartow County crash

©2024 Cox Media Group