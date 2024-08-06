Former Douglas Co. track coach accused of grooming, sexually exploiting students for over 10 years

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A local prosecutor told a judge that a former track coach had been grooming and sexually exploiting his students for more than a decade.

It’s why Douglas County Senior Assistant District Attorney Victoria Hicks asked Superior Court Judge Deah Warren to deny bond for former Lithia Springs High track coach Kerry Hood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“And he had been grooming these children for years,” Hicks said during Hood’s bond hearing.

Hood, 47, already faces charges after one of his students said Hood had sexual relations with her at school and at his home. She says he recorded the encounters and would ask her to send him inappropriate pictures.

Hicks told Judge Warren other students have come forward alleging Hood had inappropriate contact with them as well.

“It has become known to law enforcement that the defendant’s acts of grooming and sexually exploiting students, particularly his track team students, has been occurring for over a decade,” she explained.

That concerned Judge Warren.

“Was it 1 person 5 people? How many?” she asked.

“One for sure,” Hicks responded.

But Hicks said an investigation is underway into another student’s claims.

Hood’s attorney says the court should only consider the charges his client faces, not speculation on charges that may or may not come later. Eddie Cossio said Hood is a former NFL player who has never been arrested and is not a threat to the community or a flight risk.

“Just asking the court to set a reasonable bond,” he said.

Hood’s sister then spoke to the court about Hood’s inspiration for his family.

“This is not him. I believe in him. I believe in my brother,” said Evelyn Hood.

TRENDING STORIES:

After hearing about the other possible victims, Judge Warren ruled Hood a danger to the community.

“So I will deny the bond,” she said.

Hood’s family quickly left the courtroom.

The judge said she was also concerned about allegations that Hood was in contact with the potential victims and was captured on a jail call asking about students on the track team.

She said she is concerned about the risk of him interfering with the administration of justice.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Some parents upset some books are being removed from Marietta classrooms

©2024 Cox Media Group