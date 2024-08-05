LIVE UPDATES: At least 1 dead in Georgia, 4 killed in Florida as Debby lashes southeast

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane Monday morning in Florida, dumping rain across the state before moving into south Georgia.

The storm has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

At least four people, including two children, were killed in Florida. At least one person has been killed in Georgia, according to WALB.

The National Hurricane Center says Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida on the state’s Big Bend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Debby is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges to parts of Florida and major flooding in the Southeast.

6:22 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Chatham County until 6:30 p.m.

5:42 p.m.

Moultrie Police Chief Chad Castleberry identified the person killed after a tree fell on a home as a 19-year-old man.

5:17 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Tattnall and Jasper counties until 11:30 p.m.

The center of Tropical Storm Debby is crossing into South Georgia now, the flooding rainfall has begun. I'm tracking it live on Channel 2 at 5, 6 and 11 pm. pic.twitter.com/fku93wuJ9h — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) August 5, 2024

4:57 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

4:35 p.m.

At least one person has been killed in the storm in Georgia. Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told WALB that a person was killed when a tree fell on a home in Moultrie. We’re working to learn more about the victim.

4:19 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued in the Savannah area until 4:45 p.m. The warning is for Bryan, Chatham and Jasper counties.

2:07 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris has postponed her planned visit to Savannah this week due to the storm.

1:52 p.m.

Four people are now reported dead as Debby lashes the southeast. A 13-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on his home in Cedar Key, Florida on Monday morning.

In Hillsboro County, Florida, a semi-truck driver was killed when his truck went into a canal. In Dixie County, a driver lost control due to the weather Sunday night, killing the 38-year-old woman driving and a 12-year-old boy. A 13-year-old boy was also seriously injured.

12:35 p.m.

FEMA has been deployed to parts of Georgia to help with the emergency response.

11:56 a.m.

Rain bands are already starting to lash Georgia’s southeast coast.

Footage of impacts from Hurricane Debby from outside of Camden and Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center. pic.twitter.com/vdg3EjiHfA — GEMA/HS (@GeorgiaEMAHS) August 5, 2024

11:33 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a mobile home in Levy County, Florida on Monday morning.

The teen was not identified.

11:18 a.m.

Georgia emergency officials said they are expecting “unprecedented” levels of rainfall and that they are expecting that areas that normally don’t flood will flood.

11:10 a.m.

Debbie has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it approaches Georgia.

10:56 a.m.

Georgia Power has mobilized restoration teams to respond to potential power outages.

10:23 a.m.

GEMA director Chris Stallings is warning people in coastal and low-lying areas in Georgia to get out while they can. Stallings said 15+ inches of rain are expected in the Chatham County and Tybee Island areas.

10 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp has deployed 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to south Georgia.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Brooks, Clinch, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties in Georgia.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Chatham, Coffee, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware, Wayne and Wheeler counties in Georgia.

Hurricane warning issued for Brooks, Clinch, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes counties in Georgia

issued for Brooks, Clinch, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes counties in Georgia Tropical storm warning issued for Appling , Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Chatham, Coffee, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler counties in Georgia

issued for Appling Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Chatham, Coffee, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler counties in Georgia Areas in South Georgia, Florida and even in the Carolinas will see days of heavy rainfall

Potentially catastrophic flooding is expected in these areas

Showers and breezy weather will impact parts of north Georgia early this week. Most widespread rain will be well east of Atlanta.

Debby will stall and drift around the southeast later this week. Potential for more widespread rain in north Georgia late this week.

