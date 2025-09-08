Teens at Waffle House jump over counter, attack employee, Cobb County police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — People at a Waffle House told police that a group of teens hit a staffer in the head multiple times after jumping over the service area into the kitchen.

Surveillance footage captured the violence, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Cobb County police said they responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the restaurant located on Sandy Plains Road. Witnesses told officers that the teens had been asked to leave several times but refused.

They began to argue with the staff and knocked plates from the counter before going into the cooking area. Several people eating there tried to help the worker, police said.

Police said in a statement that video circulating on social media claimed the group had come from the Sprayberry High School homecoming game, but that was not true as the game had been played more than a day before.

“At this time, no direct connection that these suspects are current, or former Sprayberry High School students has been confirmed,” a police spokesperson said.

Detectives are trying to identify everyone involved. Anyone with information can contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-499-4184.

