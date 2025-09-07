Powerball winners: 4 tickets win $100,000 in Georgia

GEORGIA — Sixteen lottery tickets were big winners in Georgia last night, with 12 tickets winning $50,000 each and four tickets winning $100,000 each.

The 12 tickets that won $50,000 each matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. These tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Pilot Travel Center, 319 Deer Head Cove Road, Rising Fawn

Circle K, 3008 Alabama Ave., Bremen

Dependable Stores, 1991 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta

DJ One Stop, 1850 Highway 85 South, Fayetteville

Citgo Quik Mart, 765 McFarland Parkway, Alpharetta

Murphy Express, 277 Norman Drive, Valdosta

Raceway, 1406 N. Saint Augustine Road, Valdosta

Publix, 905 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Big E’s Country Store, 2100 Cordele Road, Albany

Graham Country Boy Mini Mart, 9834 Golden Isles W., Baxley

Two of the $50,000 winning tickets were purchased via the Georgia Lottery website, with them purchased by an Atlanta and Marietta resident.

Additionally, four tickets opted for the PowerPlay multiplier, doubling their winnings to $100,000. These tickets were bought at locations such as Flash Foods in Mount Vernon and Neighbors Market in Covington.

For the $100,000 winners, one ticket was purchased online through the Georgia Lottery website, by a Gainesville player, while another was bought at Shell Food Mart in Flowery Branch.

According to AP, Powerball players in Missouri and Texas won the nearly $1.8 billion jackpot on Saturday, overcoming astronomical odds to end the lottery game’s three-month drought without a big winner.

