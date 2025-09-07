12-year-old hospitalized after tree topples over her at Paulding festival

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old girl was critically injured when a tree fell at the Paulding Meadows Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, according to authorities.

Paulding County officials said, the incident occurred shortly after a rainstorm passed through the area, causing a portion of one tree and limbs from another to fall and hit the young girl.

Official said deputies and firefighters responded ‘within seconds’ to assess and treat the injured girl.

Loved ones have identified the 12-year-old as ‘Claudia.’

The GoFundMe organizer, says Claudia lost a lost of blood after a tree branch hit her in the head.

“Claudia has a fractured skull, bruised lung, broken rib, and she’s currently on a breathing tube and sedated until further notice to manage pain. She has been transferred to CHOA and she will have a long recovery,” according to the GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe says Claudia is a straight ‘A’ honor student, chorus member, joyful and funny, and has amazing character.

“She is so strong and she comes from a praying family that believes in the healing power of Jesus,” according to loved ones.

The family is asking for continued prayers as Claudia parents are staying with her around the clock for continued care and until she can safely wake up.

