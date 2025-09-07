Midtown Atlanta apartment residents scared when they needed to call 911 during phone outage

ATLANTA — Residents of a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex experienced a frightening situation last weekend when a fire broke out, and they encountered difficulties reaching 911.

The fire occurred just before 8 PM on Saturday at an apartment complex on North Avenue. Residents, including Kafi Bolton, reported difficulties in reaching emergency services during the incident. Bolton, who had recently moved into the complex, described the experience as traumatizing.

“There’s soot on my ceiling fan. There’s soot all along my crown molding, my area rugs are now black,” Bolton told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers. “Why can’t I get through? 911, you’re supposed to pick up on the first ring, and it was like the call wasn’t going through,” Bolton said.

Atlanta Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but no conclusions have been reached yet. They have not received any complaints about the outage affecting their operations.

Verizon acknowledged the outage and stated that they are looking into the issue. Some residents affected by the outage were Verizon customers and reported difficulties in contacting 911.

Attempts to contact the apartment complex management for comments have been unsuccessful so far.

