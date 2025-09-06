Part of roof at Cobb motel blows off as strong winds move through

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As a strong storm moved through Cobb County on Saturday afternoon, a part of a motel’s roof blew off.
Photos shared with Channel 2 Action News show large pieces of sheet metal roofing in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on George Busbee Parkway just outside of Kennesaw city limits.
Some of the pieces landed on top of cars, but it’s unclear if any of those are damaged.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says Cobb County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning with strong winds up to 60 miles per hour when the roof was reported to have fallen.
There is no word on if anyone was injured.
