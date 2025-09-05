Henry County veteran gifted mortgage-free home

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Atlanta-based homebuilding company PulteGroup has spent the last decade providing veterans with homes without a mortgage. On Friday, they gave away the keys to their 100th home.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was there when U.S. Army Sergeant Aisha Hardemon received the keys to her new home in Henry County.

The house is part of Pulte Homes’ “Built to Honor” program, which has been offering homes to veterans across the country for the past decade.

A welcome home celebration was held in the Hawthorne Ridge subdivision, attended by community members and Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

“First, I’d like to thank God,” Hardemon said during the ceremony. “I’d like to give God all the thanks for keeping me safe, even in the times I knew I wasn’t gonna make it.”

She joined the Army in 2007 and served several tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. During her six years of service, she was injured and lost comrades, but she says her faith helped her persevere.

“I deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan out of bravery, out of being young and always wanting to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps,” she said.

Hardemon’s son has followed in her footsteps, recently completing recruit training for the Marines.

PulteGroup CEO Ryan Marshall said being able to gift homes to veterans has been “tremendous.”

“To be able to give back to those who have defended the freedoms is the thing that makes this program so special,” Marshall said.

