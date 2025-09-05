Dozens of police respond to shots fired in busy DeKalb street

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police officers are lining Memorial Drive while they appear to search for a suspect.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington found dozens of police cruisers on Memorial Drive near Rockbridge Road.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and found a business sectioned off by caution tape. The front of the building and the glass doors appear to have several bullet holes.

Bullet holes in business on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County (WSB-TV)

Witnesses told Washington that they heard more than 10 shots fired in the area.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they have not found any shooting victims.

