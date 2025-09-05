Man accused of finding at least 5 Roswell teens on Snapchat, sexually abusing them

ROSWELL, Ga. — An Ellenwood man is facing child sex crime charges after police say he targeted several young teenagers online.

Roswell police say one of the teenagers told a mandated reporter that Lorenzo Abarca, 21, used Snapchat to connect before being sexually abused in person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators were able to find at least four other victims in Roswell who say Abarca found them on Snapchat and sexually exploited them online. Some of them say they were physically abused.

The victims say Abarca also gave them drugs and alcohol.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond on charges of obscene internet contact with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and sodomy.

Roswell police say they believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call 770-640-4498.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group