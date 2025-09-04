Man kidnapped, shot 17 times before being dumped in Gwinnett church parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was kidnapped from his home and found dead in a church parking lot in Gwinnett County after being shot 17 times.

Police have arrested Raymond Cooper, 34, in connection with the murder of Oscar Cruz, 28, whose body was discovered in July.

“It’s sad that he got left right there on the church,” said neighbor Aaliyah Williams.

The incident began with a home invasion at Cruz’s residence on Gin Blossom Circle, where Cooper allegedly forced his way in around 1 a.m.

According to arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson, Cooper bound Cruz’s hands with duct tape and kidnapped him at gunpoint.

Cooper is accused of driving Cruz to Cannon United Methodist Church on Web Ginn House Road, where he allegedly shot him 17 times by 3 a.m.

“I’m glad they got him because that’s devastating for the family not knowing,” Williams said.

Gwinnett police arrested Cooper in DeKalb County after a months-long investigation, and he faces seven felony charges, including malice murder, home invasion, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Investigators are still determining if others were involved in the crime.

Cruz leaves behind a 4-year-old son, and family members remember him as a devoted father and a sweet soul.

