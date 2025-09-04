Powerball drawing: 2 tickets win $1 million in Georgia

ATLANTA — You still have a chance to hit the Powerball jackpot this week. No one matched all five numbers (3, 16, 29, 61, 69) and the Powerball (22) on Wednesday night’s drawing live on Channel 2.

The jackpot now rolls over to $1.7 billion for Saturday night. But a few tickets sold in Georgia did manage to win some big prizes on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Lottery confirmed that two tickets matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Another six tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 and an additional ticket matched with the Power Play to win $100,000.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Lottery to confirm which stores sold the lucky tickets or if they were purchased online or via the Georgia Lottery app.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000 in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

You have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets. Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expired date to claim a prize.

Ticket purchased through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group