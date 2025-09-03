Music superstar Chris Brown addresses issues at Breezy Bowl concert at Truist Park

ATLANTA — Chris Brown is responding to fans who say they stood in line for hours to see his Breezy Bowl concert at Truist Park over the weekend, only to be turned away because their seats were tossed out with no warning.

Brown took to Instagram on Wednesday, saying he saw the reviews “about the difficulty at some venues with the parking, seeing, etc…”

“Hope yall understand this is my first stadium tour so I don’t know if the people in charge of that in the cities realized the capacity I would bring out,” Brown said. “This is the first time I’ve ever been in these venues.”

Chris Brown Statement (PHOTO: Chris Brown via Instagram)

Chad Powell was one of those people who had issues with his tickets. He showed up to the concert on Saturday, only to be turned away.

“His scanner read error, error, error, and it was in red. The guy said, ‘I’m sorry, but your section doesn’t exist anymore.’”

Power had bought three VIP floor tickets for $1,500 each. He said he eventually got in and was seated in a different section.

“We didn’t get what we paid for,” Powell told Channel 2’s Cory James. “It was not the same section, we were not in the same row, not the VIP.”

Brown said he appreciated the concerns from his fans.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Unfortunately, I’m not in charge of that,” Brown said.

Tanisha Renee said she didn’t get into the show at all. It left her in tears on her walk back to the car.

“I didn’t get into the concert that I paid for,” she said. “I’m going to go back home and hopefully Ticketmaster or whomever makes this right.”

Before 11 a.m. Sunday, James began attempting to contact Ticketmaster, LiveNation, and multiple people listed as representatives for Chris Brown.

Brown’s comments on Wednesday were the first anyone had addressed Renee’s concerns.

Powell said Ticketmaster told him they are elevating his request for a full refund to higher-ups and should have an answer within three to five days.

©2025 Cox Media Group