Many Chris Brown fans say their concert tickets ‘disappeared’ just before the show

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A night of fun turned into a financial loss for some Chris Brown fans attending the Breezy Bowl in Cobb County.

They say hundreds of people who stood in line for hours were turned away because their seats were tossed out with no warning.

That issue may have been isolated to just Saturday’s show, but Channel 2 is told by fans that hundreds of people were affected.

Some of those people spent thousands of dollars on tickets.

Chad Power says he purchased three VIP floor seats for $1,500 each.

He says when he showed up at the gate, “His scanner read error, error, error, and it was in red. The guy said, ‘I’m sorry, but your section doesn’t exist anymore.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Powell eventually got in and was seated in a different section.

“We didn’t get what we paid for,” Powell told Channel 2’s Cory James. “It was not the same section, we were not in the same row, not the VIP.”

Tanisha Renee says she didn’t get into the show at all. It left her in tears on her walk back to the car. “I didn’t get into the concert that I paid for,” she said. “I’m going to go back home and hopefully ticket master or whomever makes this right.”

Before 11 a.m. on Sunday, James began attempting to contact Ticketmaster, LiveNation, and multiple people listed as representatives for Chris Brown. As of Sunday night, he had not received any responses.

Both Powell and Renee admit that despite the problems, they’re still loyal Team Breezy fans.

“Yeah, the concert was phenomenal,” Powell said.

“Will you go to another Chris Brown concert?” James asked Renee. “I’m not going to even like. Probably,” she responded.

Powell said Ticketmaster told him they are elevating his request for a full refund to higher-ups and should have an answer within three to five days.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group