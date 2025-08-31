Breaking: Police, GBI investigate officer- involved shooting in Henry County

Henry County, GA — Henry County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting just north of the city of McDonough.

Crime scene tape and police vehicles are scattered up and down Brannan Road as investigators canvass the scene.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is on the scene and said that officers could not tell him what started the incident, only that it happened in a yard beside on home on the rural road.

Investigators did tell Mims that the suspect was shot and being treated at this time.

It’s the second officer-involved shooting incident in the county this Labor Day weekend. On Saturday, officers confronted and shot a minor who they say was involved in some sort of altercation with his mother.

