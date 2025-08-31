Residents concerned about dangers of motorized vehicles on Atlanta’s Beltline

ATLANTA — Some residents near the Atlanta Beltline are raising concerns about illegal motorized vehicles disrupting the popular trail.

Neighbors in the Old Fourth Ward say the presence of unauthorized vehicles is not only affecting their quality of life but also posing safety risks to pedestrians and legal electric scooter users.

“They’re weaving in and out of people and going fast, and if you don’t expect them coming up behind you can get hit,” Chris Duyrda told Channel 2’s Cory James.

Xander Johnson, another neighbor, expressed worries about the safety of his toddler, saying, “The motorized vehicles, they can go pretty fast, and they can hurt him.”

In response to these concerns, the Atlanta Beltline has launched an ambassador program with about nine people tasked with reminding trail users of the rules, including the prohibition of amplified music.

In a statement, Atlanta Beltline said in part: “We know the trail can get busy and the Beltline has developed trail etiquette, which is posted on trail signage and at beltline.org. We encourage people to be courteous and safe, especially during peak times and warmer months.”

Damond Harris, another resident, acknowledged the concerns but noted that comfort levels with the situation vary from person to person.

“I understand why some people get nervous, but it just depends on each person - what their tolerance level (is),” Harris said.

As the Atlanta Police Department investigates the number of incidents involving motorized vehicles, residents hope for stricter enforcement of trail rules to ensure safety for all users.

