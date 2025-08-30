Father of 4 dead after being shot, driven to Atlanta fire station

ATLANTA — A father is dead after a shooting overnight, family members confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM as police investigated the deadly shooting.

Investigators centered their investigation around a black Tesla car parked in front of a fire station in the area.

Mims learned that someone drove the shooting victim to the fire station around 3 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Women who identified themselves as the victim’s aunts told Mims that he was a 27-year-old father of four.

They say they were watching the Georgia Tech and Colorado football game with him just last night.

Police have not released details on possible suspects or motives.

