Armed shooter on UGA campus ‘suggests a hoax’

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia officials say reports of an armed shooter on Friday night “suggests a hoax.”

Officials say the UGA Police Department Communications Center received a call about a shooter at 8:45 p.m.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is on the way to Athens. All the latest details on WSBTV.com and WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to the Main Library where the caller reported the shooter and searched the area.

They say evidence “suggests the event was a hoax.”

Officers are still in the area investigating.

©2025 Cox Media Group