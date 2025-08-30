All clear given after reports of gunman at University of West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. — University of West Georgia officials have given an all clear after reports of a man with a gun on campus on Friday night.

University officials said “a male with a gun” was reported near the Ingram Library.

They say no evidence of a threat was found on the Carrollton campus.

This is the third report of a shooter on a Georgia university campus on Friday night.

Reports of shooters on the University of Georgia campus in Athens and the Clark Atlanta University campus in Atlanta have been called hoaxes by university police.

